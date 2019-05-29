ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:54:38م
عمليات عسكرية تنتهي بالسيطرة على عدد من مواقع المرتزقة
سيطر الجيش واللجان الشعبية على عدد من مواقع مرتزقة الجيش السعودي خلال عمليات هجومية أسفرت عن مصرع وجرح العشرات في صفوفهم ، فيما تم استهداف تجمعاتهم بقصف مدفعي وصاروخي كبدهم خسائر في العدة و العتاد خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية .
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
مدير شركة النفط يوجه بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين
وجه المدير العام التنفيذي لشركة النفط اليمنية ياسر الواحدي فرعي الشركة بأمانة العاصمة والحديدة بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين اليوم.
مؤسسة الشعب تختتم دوري كرة القدم الرمضاني بسعوان
أحرز فريق الشعب لقب الدوري الرمضاني لكرة القدم بسعوان الذي نظمته مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية إثر فوزه على نظيره بدر بركلات الترجيح بعد تعادلهما بهدف لمثله في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب نادي 22 مايو بأمانة العاصمة.
Al Thawra Hospital receives CT Scanner device, Hodeidah: WHO
[29/مايو/2019]

HODEIDAH, May 29 (Saba) - The General Revolution Hospita received in Monday CT Scanner device submitted by World Health Organization.


The head of Al Thawra Hospital Khaled Ahmed Suhail  an statement received by Saba news agency that  CT Scanner device, is the latest medical device is up to Hodeidah since more than four years of siege on Yemen.


He said that the device will contribute significantly to the lives of thousands of patients and  they not travel to the capital Sanaa  to search for this device.


He praised the efforts of the Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakil to obtain the device and support the development of the health system in the governorate to alleviate the suffering of patients.


Amal



العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق هدنة الحديدة وغارات على صنعاء وحجة
[29/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق هدنة الحديدة واستهدف محافظتي حجة وصعدة
[28/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
