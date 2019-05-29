Al Thawra Hospital receives CT Scanner device, Hodeidah: WHO

[29/مايو/2019]

HODEIDAH, May 29 (Saba) - The General Revolution Hospita received in Monday CT Scanner device submitted by World Health Organization.

The head of Al Thawra Hospital Khaled Ahmed Suhail an statement received by Saba news agency that CT Scanner device, is the latest medical device is up to Hodeidah since more than four years of siege on Yemen.

He said that the device will contribute significantly to the lives of thousands of patients and they not travel to the capital Sanaa to search for this device.

He praised the efforts of the Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakil to obtain the device and support the development of the health system in the governorate to alleviate the suffering of patients.

