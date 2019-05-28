ابحث عن:
اللجنة المنظمة تدعو لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي عصر الجمعة القادمة
دعت اللجنة المنظمة للفعالية جماهير الشعب اليمني لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي بمسيرات في العاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات عصر الجمعة القادمة.
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
مدير شركة النفط يوجه بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين
وجه المدير العام التنفيذي لشركة النفط اليمنية ياسر الواحدي فرعي الشركة بأمانة العاصمة والحديدة بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين اليوم.
مؤسسة الشعب تختتم دوري كرة القدم الرمضاني بسعوان
أحرز فريق الشعب لقب الدوري الرمضاني لكرة القدم بسعوان الذي نظمته مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية إثر فوزه على نظيره بدر بركلات الترجيح بعد تعادلهما بهدف لمثله في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب نادي 22 مايو بأمانة العاصمة.
Finance Minister emphasizes importance of private sector stability
[29/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 29 (Saba) – Finance Minister in the National Salvation Government Dr. Rashid Abu Lohom on Tuesday emphasized the importance of stability of private sector to be able to play its role in the overall development process.

The finance minister chaired in Sanaa a meeting of representatives from the public and private sectors to discuss a number of topics related to the work of the private sector according to plans and programs for the next stage.

At the meeting, Dr. Abu Lohom noted that the government, according to directives of the Revolution leadership and the Supreme Political Council, is preparing a comprehensive national strategy that includes a number of plans for 14 vital and productive sectors.

Among those plans is an integrated plan to regulate the relationship between the government and the private sector in accordance with the principle of real partnership, which takes into account the higher national interest and maintains stability in the country in various fields, the he added.

The minister stressed the importance of combining efforts to reconstruct the relationship between the government and the private sector in the framework of the general orientations of the state.


