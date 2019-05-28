ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 29 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 01:09:04ص
اللجنة المنظمة تدعو لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي عصر الجمعة القادمة
دعت اللجنة المنظمة للفعالية جماهير الشعب اليمني لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي بمسيرات في العاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات عصر الجمعة القادمة.
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
مدير شركة النفط يوجه بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين
وجه المدير العام التنفيذي لشركة النفط اليمنية ياسر الواحدي فرعي الشركة بأمانة العاصمة والحديدة بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين اليوم.
مؤسسة الشعب تختتم دوري كرة القدم الرمضاني بسعوان
أحرز فريق الشعب لقب الدوري الرمضاني لكرة القدم بسعوان الذي نظمته مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية إثر فوزه على نظيره بدر بركلات الترجيح بعد تعادلهما بهدف لمثله في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب نادي 22 مايو بأمانة العاصمة.
YPC provides 3 times gasoline quantity allocated to Capital Sanaa
[28/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 28 (Saba) – Executive Director of Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) Yasser al-Wahedi on Tuesday directed the company's branches in the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah to load three times the capital's need of gasoline.

These directives by the company's leadership comes to meet citizens' urgent needs and to cover the increasing volume of consumption as a result of the arrival of many citizens from other provinces to the capital to shop for Eid al-Fitr, as well as the population congestion due to the continuous displacement to the capital.

The company confirmed in a statement that it completed procedures for loading the petroleum products immediately after the start of pumping from a shipa loaded with 27,581 tons of benzene, which arrived earlier in the day at the commercial dock in the port of Hodeidah.


