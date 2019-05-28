YPC provides 3 times gasoline quantity allocated to Capital Sanaa [28/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 28 (Saba) – Executive Director of Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) Yasser al-Wahedi on Tuesday directed the company's branches in the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah to load three times the capital's need of gasoline.



These directives by the company's leadership comes to meet citizens' urgent needs and to cover the increasing volume of consumption as a result of the arrival of many citizens from other provinces to the capital to shop for Eid al-Fitr, as well as the population congestion due to the continuous displacement to the capital.



The company confirmed in a statement that it completed procedures for loading the petroleum products immediately after the start of pumping from a shipa loaded with 27,581 tons of benzene, which arrived earlier in the day at the commercial dock in the port of Hodeidah.





BA

Saba