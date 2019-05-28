Organizing Committee calls Yemen people to commemorate Quds Day on Friday [28/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 28 (Saba) - The Organizing Committee on Tuesday called on the Yemeni people to commemorate Quds International Day in the capital Sanaa and the provinces on Friday, May 31.



The committee stressed, in a statement, the importance of broad participation in the rallies that would be held under the slogan "No to Trump's deal", in order to emphasize the Yemeni people's adherence to Palestinian issue as the central issue of the nation.







BA

Saba