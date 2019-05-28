ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 28 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:47:50م
اللجنة المنظمة تدعو لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي عصر الجمعة القادمة
دعت اللجنة المنظمة للفعالية جماهير الشعب اليمني لإحياء يوم القدس العالمي بمسيرات في العاصمة صنعاء والمحافظات عصر الجمعة القادمة.
فرنسا تصف الحرب على اليمن (بالقذرة)
وصف وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان الحرب التي يشنها النظامين السعودي والإماراتي على اليمن "بالقذرة".ودعا لودريان في تصريح له نقلتة وكالة أنباء رويترز اليوم كلا من السعودية والإمارات العربية إلى العمل على وقف هذه الحرب.
مدير شركة النفط يوجه بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين
وجه المدير العام التنفيذي لشركة النفط اليمنية ياسر الواحدي فرعي الشركة بأمانة العاصمة والحديدة بتحميل ثلاثة أضعاف احتياج أمانة العاصمة من مادة البنزين اليوم.
مؤسسة الشعب تختتم دوري كرة القدم الرمضاني بسعوان
أحرز فريق الشعب لقب الدوري الرمضاني لكرة القدم بسعوان الذي نظمته مؤسسة الشعب الاجتماعية للتنمية إثر فوزه على نظيره بدر بركلات الترجيح بعد تعادلهما بهدف لمثله في المباراة النهائية التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب نادي 22 مايو بأمانة العاصمة.
  Local
Organizing Committee calls Yemen people to commemorate Quds Day on Friday
[28/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 28 (Saba) - The Organizing Committee on Tuesday called on the Yemeni people to commemorate Quds International Day in the capital Sanaa and the provinces on Friday, May 31.

The committee stressed, in a statement, the importance of broad participation in the rallies that would be held under the slogan "No to Trump's deal", in order to emphasize the Yemeni people's adherence to Palestinian issue as the central issue of the nation.



BA
Saba
