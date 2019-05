President meets telecommunication minister

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Monday met with Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Masfer al-Nimeer.

In the meeting, the president was briefed about on the challenges and difficulties facing the ministry due to the ongoing Saudi-led aggression's war on Yemen.

The officials also reviewed the ministry's efforts to overcome the current difficulties for improving telecommunications and Internet services across the country.

Ali Ahsan

saba