ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 28 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:42:19ص
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الخارجية مستجدات عملية السلام
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبد الله.جرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة سير العمل بوزارة الخارجية وتواصلها مع المجتمع الدولي فيما يتعلق بالأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن وكذا تنفيذ اتفاق إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يقتحمون باحات المسجد الاقصى
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين 11 فلسطينيا خلال اقتحامها مناطق مختلفة في الضّفة الغربية المحتلة بحسب ما أعلنه نادي الاسير الفلسطيني في بيان اليوم .
النفط يعوض بعض الخسائر وبرنت يبقى دون 70 دولارا
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم مدعومة بتخفيضات الإمدادات من أوبك، لكن برنت يظل دون مستوى 70 دولارا للبرميل.
تواصل بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية بنادي وحدة صنعاء
واصل اللاعب أيمن الحليلة تصدر ترتيب بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع فرع اتحاد اللعبة بأمانة العاصمة إثر فوزه في الجولة الثامنة على اللاعب أحمد الذهب.
آخر الأخبار:
وحدة صنعاء بطلا لناشئي بطولة القدم الرمضانية
اللجنة الإقتصادية توضح أسباب إغلاق متجر سيتي ماكس بأمانة العاصمة
محافظ ذمار يطلع على أوضاع السوق المركزي وتأهيل مقلب المخلفات
تواصل أعمال اللجان المجتمعية لحصر المستحقين للزكاة في إب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President meets FM
[27/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat met on Monday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf to discuss the latest developments in the peace process brokered by the United Nations on Yemen.


At the meeting, the president was briefed by the minister about its ministry's communication with the international community regarding the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the implementation of the unilateral redeployment agreement in Hodeidah province.


The meeting also discussed aspects related to support and facilities provided to the United Nations and the Ministry's cooperation with international humanitarian organizations in Yemen.


Ali Ahsan



saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
حي ''الرباط'' والفاجعة
[26/مايو/2019]
إصابة طفلين في صعدة بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان
[26/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل استهداف الأحياء السكنية والمنشآت الحيوية بمحافظة الحديدة
[26/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by