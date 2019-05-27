President meets FM

[27/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat met on Monday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf to discuss the latest developments in the peace process brokered by the United Nations on Yemen.

At the meeting, the president was briefed by the minister about its ministry's communication with the international community regarding the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the implementation of the unilateral redeployment agreement in Hodeidah province.

The meeting also discussed aspects related to support and facilities provided to the United Nations and the Ministry's cooperation with international humanitarian organizations in Yemen.

Ali Ahsan

saba