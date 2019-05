Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz

TAIZ, May 27 (Saba) – The Army and popular forces waged on Monday an attack to foil the Saudi-paid mercenaries offensive in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

A number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded during the operation.

Meanwhile, the army fired artillery towards the mercenaries' groups in Dhabab area in the same province, hitting the target directly, the official added.

