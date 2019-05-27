ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 28 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:42:19ص
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الخارجية مستجدات عملية السلام
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبد الله.جرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة سير العمل بوزارة الخارجية وتواصلها مع المجتمع الدولي فيما يتعلق بالأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن وكذا تنفيذ اتفاق إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يقتحمون باحات المسجد الاقصى
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين 11 فلسطينيا خلال اقتحامها مناطق مختلفة في الضّفة الغربية المحتلة بحسب ما أعلنه نادي الاسير الفلسطيني في بيان اليوم .
النفط يعوض بعض الخسائر وبرنت يبقى دون 70 دولارا
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم مدعومة بتخفيضات الإمدادات من أوبك، لكن برنت يظل دون مستوى 70 دولارا للبرميل.
تواصل بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية بنادي وحدة صنعاء
واصل اللاعب أيمن الحليلة تصدر ترتيب بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع فرع اتحاد اللعبة بأمانة العاصمة إثر فوزه في الجولة الثامنة على اللاعب أحمد الذهب.
  Local
President directs oil ministry to establish firm to extract minerals
[27/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Monday directed an oil ministry to double efforts to  establish a company to extract minerals in light of the ongoing war by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen.


During his meeting with minister of the ministry Ahmad Abdullah Daras, al-Mashat stressed on the importance to provide facilities to investors in the field of the mineral wealth in the country for distribution in developing the national economy.


The meeting discussed the financial conditions of domestic gas and oil derivatives in light of the military escalation by the Saudi-led aggression coalition for hindering ships carrying oil derivatives from entry of Hodeidah ports.


Ali Ahan                                  


 



saba
