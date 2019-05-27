President directs oil ministry to establish firm to extract minerals

[27/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Monday directed an oil ministry to double efforts to establish a company to extract minerals in light of the ongoing war by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen.

During his meeting with minister of the ministry Ahmad Abdullah Daras, al-Mashat stressed on the importance to provide facilities to investors in the field of the mineral wealth in the country for distribution in developing the national economy.

The meeting discussed the financial conditions of domestic gas and oil derivatives in light of the military escalation by the Saudi-led aggression coalition for hindering ships carrying oil derivatives from entry of Hodeidah ports.

Ali Ahan

saba