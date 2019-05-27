President al-Mashat meets Governor of Central Bank [27/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Monday met with Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Mohammed al-Sayyani.



During the meeting, al-Sayyni briefed the president on outcomes of the meetings held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, during the period from May 14 to 16, which were devoted to discuss the economic aspect related to Hodeidah agreement reached in Stockholm consultations.



President al-Mashat praised the efforts made by the national negotiating team during the meetings.



The president noted that the procrastination of the other party in implementing its financial obligations in the economic side, especially the payment of salaries of all the state employees, comes within the continual systematic targeting of the Yemeni people and the policy of starvation followed by the aggression countries and mercenaries.





BA

Saba