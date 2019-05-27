ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 27 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:20:55م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الخارجية مستجدات عملية السلام
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبد الله.جرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة سير العمل بوزارة الخارجية وتواصلها مع المجتمع الدولي فيما يتعلق بالأوضاع الإنسانية في اليمن وكذا تنفيذ اتفاق إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يقتحمون باحات المسجد الاقصى
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين 11 فلسطينيا خلال اقتحامها مناطق مختلفة في الضّفة الغربية المحتلة بحسب ما أعلنه نادي الاسير الفلسطيني في بيان اليوم .
النفط يعوض بعض الخسائر وبرنت يبقى دون 70 دولارا
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم مدعومة بتخفيضات الإمدادات من أوبك، لكن برنت يظل دون مستوى 70 دولارا للبرميل.
تواصل بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية بنادي وحدة صنعاء
واصل اللاعب أيمن الحليلة تصدر ترتيب بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع فرع اتحاد اللعبة بأمانة العاصمة إثر فوزه في الجولة الثامنة على اللاعب أحمد الذهب.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الخارجية الروسي يعبر عن قلق بلاده من زيادة نشاط الناتو
تقديم أدوية ومستلزمات طبية لإصلاحية السجن في صنعاء
قتلى وجرحى بكسر زحف واسع للمرتزقة في تعز
مديرية ريف إب تقدم قافلة غذائية لأسر المرابطين في الجبهات
  Local
President al-Mashat meets Governor of Central Bank
[27/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 27 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Monday met with Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Mohammed al-Sayyani.

During the meeting, al-Sayyni briefed the president on outcomes of the meetings held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, during the period from May 14 to 16, which were devoted to discuss the economic aspect related to Hodeidah agreement reached in Stockholm consultations.

President al-Mashat praised the efforts made by the national negotiating team during the meetings.

The president noted that the procrastination of the other party in implementing its financial obligations in the economic side, especially the payment of salaries of all the state employees, comes within the continual systematic targeting of the Yemeni people and the policy of starvation followed by the aggression countries and mercenaries.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على حجة
[27/مايو/2019]
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
حي ''الرباط'' والفاجعة
[26/مايو/2019]
إصابة طفلين في صعدة بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان
[26/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل استهداف الأحياء السكنية والمنشآت الحيوية بمحافظة الحديدة
[26/مايو/2019]
