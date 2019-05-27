ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 27 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:12:32م
تكبيد المرتزقة عشرات القتلى والجرحى وإسقاط طائرة تجسسية للعدوان
تكبد المرتزقة عشرات القتلى والجرحى بعمليات هجومية وكسر زحوفات وقصف مدفعي وصاروخي ، فيما استهدف هجوماً جوياً مطار جيزان وتم إسقاط طائرة تجسسية للعدوان خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يقتحمون باحات المسجد الاقصى
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين 11 فلسطينيا خلال اقتحامها مناطق مختلفة في الضّفة الغربية المحتلة بحسب ما أعلنه نادي الاسير الفلسطيني في بيان اليوم .
النفط يعوض بعض الخسائر وبرنت يبقى دون 70 دولارا
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم مدعومة بتخفيضات الإمدادات من أوبك، لكن برنت يظل دون مستوى 70 دولارا للبرميل.
تواصل بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية بنادي وحدة صنعاء
واصل اللاعب أيمن الحليلة تصدر ترتيب بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع فرع اتحاد اللعبة بأمانة العاصمة إثر فوزه في الجولة الثامنة على اللاعب أحمد الذهب.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الخارجية الروسي يشيد بمقترح طهران توقيع معاهدة مع دول الخليج
الأرصاد يتوقع استمرار هطول الأمطار ويدعو المواطنين لاتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة
مناقشة احتياجات مكتب الأشغال العامة والطرق بمحافظة صعدة
السنغال تعبر كولومبيا بثنائية وتصعد لدور الستة عشر بكأس العالم للشباب
  International
Attacks on infrastructure must stop , give priority to calls for peace in Yemen: UNICEF
[27/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) - The Executive Director of UNICEF confirmed Henrietta H. Fore pointed out that seven children were killed in the last Friday when the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition' air raid hit Mawya district in Taiz province, she said " Attacks on civilian infrastructure must stop, and to give priority to calls for peace in Yemen".


she added that" This attack raises the number of children killed and injured by the recent escalation of violence in the past 10 days to 27 children".


Henrietta said in a statement to Saba news agency, that these numbers only the United Nations  confirm for it, while actual numbers are likely to be much higher. 


She added, " There is no longer a safe place for children in Yemen, The conflict is haunting them even in their homes, schools and places of play ".


Henrietta ,urge all parties to the conflict and those affected to protect children at all times and to remove them from harm.


Amal




saba
