Army foils a missile on Marib

[27/مايو/2019]

MARIB, May 27 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured when the army and popular committees waged their military vehicle with direct rocket on Marib province, a military official told Saba.

The army' rocket hit the mercenaries'' military vehicle in Serwah front in Marib which led burned it and wounded everyone on board.

AMAL



saba