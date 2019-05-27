3 children injured with aggression' artillery in Hodeidah, Saada: Reports

[27/مايو/2019]

PROVINC, May 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday waged both districts Hodeidah and Saada causing three children were injured during 24 past hours.

A child was wounded with the aggression' buckshot in Haly district.

Meanwhile, the coalition waged with artillery and heavy weapons Hodeidah international airport and adjacent areas, and the artillery continued in South of city.

The source pointed out that the aggression with mortars and guided missiles hit many places in Hodeidah city, while the coalition launched with eleven mortar rounds Hays district.

In Saada, two children were injured with cluster bomb left over from the aggression in Manba district, while the aggression targeted with rocket and artillery shelling many places in Shatha district.

Amal

saba