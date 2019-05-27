ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 27 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:12:32م
تكبيد المرتزقة عشرات القتلى والجرحى وإسقاط طائرة تجسسية للعدوان
تكبد المرتزقة عشرات القتلى والجرحى بعمليات هجومية وكسر زحوفات وقصف مدفعي وصاروخي ، فيما استهدف هجوماً جوياً مطار جيزان وتم إسقاط طائرة تجسسية للعدوان خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يقتحمون باحات المسجد الاقصى
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين 11 فلسطينيا خلال اقتحامها مناطق مختلفة في الضّفة الغربية المحتلة بحسب ما أعلنه نادي الاسير الفلسطيني في بيان اليوم .
النفط يعوض بعض الخسائر وبرنت يبقى دون 70 دولارا
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم مدعومة بتخفيضات الإمدادات من أوبك، لكن برنت يظل دون مستوى 70 دولارا للبرميل.
تواصل بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية بنادي وحدة صنعاء
واصل اللاعب أيمن الحليلة تصدر ترتيب بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع فرع اتحاد اللعبة بأمانة العاصمة إثر فوزه في الجولة الثامنة على اللاعب أحمد الذهب.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الخارجية الروسي يشيد بمقترح طهران توقيع معاهدة مع دول الخليج
الأرصاد يتوقع استمرار هطول الأمطار ويدعو المواطنين لاتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة
مناقشة احتياجات مكتب الأشغال العامة والطرق بمحافظة صعدة
السنغال تعبر كولومبيا بثنائية وتصعد لدور الستة عشر بكأس العالم للشباب
  Reports
3 children injured with aggression' artillery in Hodeidah, Saada: Reports
[27/مايو/2019]

PROVINC, May 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday waged both districts Hodeidah and Saada causing three children were injured during 24 past hours.


A child was wounded with the aggression' buckshot in Haly district.


Meanwhile, the coalition waged with artillery and heavy weapons Hodeidah international airport and adjacent areas, and the artillery continued in South of city.


The source pointed out that the aggression with mortars and guided missiles  hit many places in Hodeidah city, while the coalition launched with eleven mortar rounds Hays district.


In Saada, two children were injured with cluster bomb left over from the aggression in Manba district, while the aggression targeted with rocket and artillery shelling many places in Shatha district.


Amal   



saba
