Army fires drone in airfields at Jizan airport

[27/مايو/2019]

JIZAN, May 27 (Saba) – The army units and popular forces on Sunday fired a drone on Jizan' airport, an official told Saba.

The source point that the drone type "Qasaf K2 " after careful intelligence monitoring which targeted airfields in Jizan airport.

Amal

saba