Army wages air raid at mercenaries' sit in Jizan

[27/مايو/2019]

JIZAN, May 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Sunday waged airstrike at Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba.

The army' raid hit Doud mount causing four Sudanese mercenaries were injured.

Amal

saba