2 children injures with cluster bomb left over from the aggression in Saada

[27/مايو/2019]

SAADA, May 27 (Saba) – Two children were wounded on Sunday after a cluster bomb exploded left over from the aggression in Saada province, an official told Saba.

The children were injured in Manba district.

The source warned citizens not to approach or tamper with foreign objects, calling citizens for the communication for the presence of such objects.

