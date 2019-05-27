ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 27 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:13:59م
تكبيد المرتزقة عشرات القتلى والجرحى وإسقاط طائرة تجسسية للعدوان
تكبد المرتزقة عشرات القتلى والجرحى بعمليات هجومية وكسر زحوفات وقصف مدفعي وصاروخي ، فيما استهدف هجوماً جوياً مطار جيزان وتم إسقاط طائرة تجسسية للعدوان خلال ال24 ساعة الماضية.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا ومستوطنون يقتحمون باحات المسجد الاقصى
اعتقلت قوّات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاثنين 11 فلسطينيا خلال اقتحامها مناطق مختلفة في الضّفة الغربية المحتلة بحسب ما أعلنه نادي الاسير الفلسطيني في بيان اليوم .
النفط يعوض بعض الخسائر وبرنت يبقى دون 70 دولارا
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم مدعومة بتخفيضات الإمدادات من أوبك، لكن برنت يظل دون مستوى 70 دولارا للبرميل.
تواصل بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية بنادي وحدة صنعاء
واصل اللاعب أيمن الحليلة تصدر ترتيب بطولة الشطرنج الرمضانية التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع فرع اتحاد اللعبة بأمانة العاصمة إثر فوزه في الجولة الثامنة على اللاعب أحمد الذهب.
US-Saudi aggression wages residential neighborhoods , vital installations over 24 past hours in Hodeidah: Reports
[27/مايو/2019]

HODEIDAH, May 27 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition on Sunday continued breach of the cease-fire agreement by targeting numbers of residential neighborhoods and vital installations in Hodeidah province during 24 past hours, a military official told Saba.


The coalition waged Hodeidah international airport with artillery and machine guns. While, it targeted sporadic neighborhoods in 7 Yolya area and nearby areas.


Meanwhile, the aggression targeted with mortar shells Hias district and Sabha company, and it waged with nine mortar shells in Durihemi district, he added.


Amal  



إصابة ثلاثة أطفال بنيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في الحديدة وصعدة
[27/مايو/2019]
حي ''الرباط'' والفاجعة
[26/مايو/2019]
إصابة طفلين في صعدة بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان
[26/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل استهداف الأحياء السكنية والمنشآت الحيوية بمحافظة الحديدة
[26/مايو/2019]
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين في تعز واستمرار خرق هدنة الحديدة
[25/مايو/2019]
