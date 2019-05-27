US-Saudi aggression wages residential neighborhoods , vital installations over 24 past hours in Hodeidah: Reports

[27/مايو/2019]

HODEIDAH, May 27 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition on Sunday continued breach of the cease-fire agreement by targeting numbers of residential neighborhoods and vital installations in Hodeidah province during 24 past hours, a military official told Saba.

The coalition waged Hodeidah international airport with artillery and machine guns. While, it targeted sporadic neighborhoods in 7 Yolya area and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the aggression targeted with mortar shells Hias district and Sabha company, and it waged with nine mortar shells in Durihemi district, he added.

Amal

saba