Riyadh screams of Yemeni missiles

SANAA, May 27 (Saba) - Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading a Western-backed coalition of Arabia states that intervened in Yemen in 2015 .

On May 14 ,2019 the Houthis denied Saudi media reports that it had fired a ballistic missile toward Mecca.



The Saudi regime is trying, through these allegations, to rally support for its brutal aggression against our great Yemeni people,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Face book.



The Houthi-run SABA news agency said the group would start military operations against 300 vital military targets, including headquarters and facilities, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and coalition targets inside Yemen.



A spokesman for the Houthi-aligned military, Colonel Aziz Rashed, told pro-Houthi al-Masirah television that the attack marked “a new phase” and was revenge for Saudi air strikes on Yemen, after a coalition air strikes killed the unarmed civilians .



“There will be more salvos until this enemy is deterred, understands the meaning of the Yemeni threat and ceases its crimes,” Rashed said.



In the almost four years that the Saudi-led coalition has waged war with Yemenis , dozens of other missiles have been fired by the Houthis across the border into Saudi Arabia, reaching as far as some border towns. There have been casualties among in those attacks.



Earlier also, the Houthis confirmed they fired a missile at an under-construction nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi coalition. The UAE, however, denied that a missile had been fired.



The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi airports and oil installations with missiles and drones, mostly n border areas. Twice, in 2016 and 2017.



The Yemeni Houthis said before two years they launched a ballistic missile to target Yamama Palace in Riyadh, where King Salman chairs weekly government meetings and receives dignitaries and heads of state from around the world.



At a press conference at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Haley presented what she described as recovered pieces of a missile fired by Houthi from Yemen into Saudi Arabia in a Nov. 4 attack.



Haley spoke specifically to the attack on the Saudi airport in Riyadh. That missile was fired by Houthi from Yemen into Saudi. She asked people to imagine if the missile was launched at a major U.S. airport, such as JFK or Dulles, or at international targets in London or Paris.



Houthis in Yemen also have warned they could hit the Saudi royal family and oil supplies after firing their latest ballistic missile at the kingdom.



The Houthis confirmed Saudi palaces, military bases and oil facilities were all now within range of their arsenal in Yemen.



The Houthis confirmed also to have targeted the defense ministry in Riyadh and a Saudi Aramco distribution facility in Najran befor two years.



The Houthis say their missile attacks on the kingdom are in retaliation for air raids on their forces in Yemen by the Western-backed coalition.



On March 25,2017 the Yemeni Missiles Force, announced in an official statement that it had targeted the King Khalid international airport in the Saudi capita of Riyadh with a Burkan 2H medium-range ballistic missile.



The Abha regional airport in the southwestern province of Asir was also targeted by a Qaher 2M ballistic missile of the Yemeni Missiles Force, according to the official statement.



Additionally, the Yemeni Missiles Force shelled the airports of Najran and Jizan provinces in southern Saudi Arabia with several Bader-1 rockets. The is type of artillery rockets was first unveiled on March 22.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition announced that its air defenses had successfully intercepted a ballistic missile over the city of Riyadh.



However, a video published by locals from Riyadh showed that one of the US-made Patriot missiles, which had been launched to intercept the Houthis’ missile, had crashed in a civilian area. Earlier, the Houthis’ leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi promised during a televised speech that the Yemeni Missiles Force will witness significant progress this year.



The coalition accuses the Houthis of being armed and supported by Iran – charges the group and Tehran deny.



Arms monitor Conflict Armament Research says it has evidence that the drones used and other Houthi kit were made in Yemen and with Hands of Yemeni experiences.







Written by Mona Zaid

[27/مايو/2019]Saba