ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 27 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:38:41ص
صدور قرار بتعيين عضو في مجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (113) لسنة 2019م بتعيين عبدالملك محمد محمد علامه عضوا في مجلس الشورى.
مسؤول ايراني: القيادة الامريكية وتواجدها بالمنطقة عمل ارهابي
وصف مسؤول ايراني رفيع اليوم الاحد ,القيادة الامريكية بالإرهابية , مشيرا الى ان لتواجد العسكري الامريكي بالمنطقة تواجد ارهابي .
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يصعد إلى قرابة الـ 69 دولار للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعد خسائر تكبدتها على مدى جلستين، في الوقت الذي تتجه صوب أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري بسبب ارتفاع المخزونات والقلق بشأن تباطؤ اقتصادي.
أيمن الحليلة يتصدر بطولة وحدة صنعاء للشطرنج
تصدر اللاعب أيمن الحليلة منافسات بطولة الشطرنج التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع الاتحاد العام للعبة ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث.
آخر الأخبار:
النرويج تؤكد التزامها بمواصلة دعم ايجاد حل سياسي للأزمة في فنزويلا
منظمة البراق تدشن مشروع السلة الغذائية الرمضانية
وزارة الخدمة المدنية تنظم حفل استقبال وتوديع للوزير السلف والخلف
محافظ حجة يتفقد أحوال الجرحى بمستشفى الشهيد ياسر وثاب بخيران المحرق
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Attorney General chairs meeting in Sanaa to discuss juvenile issues
[27/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 27 (Saba) - Attorney General Judge Nabil al-Azzani on Sunday chaired a meeting to discuss topics related to juvenile issues and aspects of care and support can presented for children who are at odds with the law.

The necessary procedures to accelerate dealing with juvenile cases were reviewed during the meeting.

At the meeting, the Attorney-General emphasized the importance of uniting official and community efforts to protect children and take precautionary measures to prevent them from falling into the maze of crime.

Judge al-Azzani referred to the role of the judicial institution in providing help and support for juveniles and creating a safe environment that helps them regain their self-confidence and integrate in the surrounding society.

The meeting touched on the reasons for delinquency of children, ways of protecting them, and practical means to rehabilitate them in the event of committing acts contrary to the law and the role of official agencies and community in this regard, as well as the restorative justice based on reparation.



BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
حي ''الرباط'' والفاجعة
[26/مايو/2019]
إصابة طفلين في صعدة بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان
[26/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل استهداف الأحياء السكنية والمنشآت الحيوية بمحافظة الحديدة
[26/مايو/2019]
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين في تعز واستمرار خرق هدنة الحديدة
[25/مايو/2019]
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين بينهم أطفال بغارة لطيران العدوان في ماوية بتعز
[24/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by