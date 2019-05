66 prisoners from Yemeni army released in exchange deal

SANAA, May 26 (Saba) - The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs Abdul Qader al-Mortada on Sunday said that 66 prisoners of the army and popular committees were released in an exchange deal with the Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries.

The released soldiers were arrested when waged an attack on sites of the mercenaries in the West Coast front.

Ali Ahsan

