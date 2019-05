Army shoots down Saudi aggression spy plane in Jizan

JIZAN, Mar 26 (Saba) – The air defense of the army and popular forces on Sunday shot down a spy drone of the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s forces in Jizan border province , a military official told Saba.

The operation took place in the east of Dud mountain, the official added.

Ali Ahan

saba