Cabinet reviews reports of Defense, Interior Ministries [26/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 26 (Saba)- The Cabinet in its regular meeting held on Saturday in the capital Sanaa under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtour reviewed reports of Defense and Interior Ministries and discussed the developments of battle fronts.



At the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the report of Minister of Defense Major General Mohammed al-Atefi on the developments in confronting Saudi/Emirati-led aggression coalition and their mercenaries on internal and behind-border fronts, especially with regard to the great victories achieved by the army fighters and popular committees.



The Cabinet also listened to a report from Deputy Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Abdulhakim al-Khiwani on the security situation in the capital and the provinces. The report confirmed that the security situation is table.



The meeting reviewed Interior Minister's report on the continued influx of migrants to the coasts of Yemen and the existing cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to repatriate them.



The Cabinet commended IOM's efforts, calling on the organization to intensify its efforts in this regard, taking into account the current conditions experienced by the Republic of Yemen.





