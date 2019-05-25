ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 26 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 01:41:35ص
مجلس النواب يدين استمرار العدوان بقيادة السعودية في استهداف المدنيين
أدان مجلس النواب بشدة استمرار دول تحالف العدوان في استهداف المدنيين وارتكاب الجرائم المروعة وأخرها المجزرة الوحشية في مدرية ماوية بتعز والتي راح ضحيتها 12 شهيدا بينهم سبعة أطفال وإصابة آخرين.
السيد حسن نصرالله : معنيون بتحمّل المسئولية التاريخية في مواجهة (صفقة القرن)
أعلن الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله عزم المقاومة تحمل المسئولية التاريخية في مواجهة ما يعرف بـ (صفقة القرن) الهادفة إلى تصفية القضية الفلسطينية .. مشيداً بالموقف الفلسطيني الجامع والصارم والرافض لها.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يصعد إلى قرابة الـ 69 دولار للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعد خسائر تكبدتها على مدى جلستين، في الوقت الذي تتجه صوب أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري بسبب ارتفاع المخزونات والقلق بشأن تباطؤ اقتصادي.
فالنسيا بطلا لكأس ملك اسبانيا بفوزه على برشلونة في النهائي
تعرض فريق برشلونة  لهزيمة بنهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا السبت، أمام خصمه فالنسيا، بنتيجة 1-2.
Cabinet reviews reports of Defense, Interior Ministries
[26/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 26 (Saba)- The Cabinet in its regular meeting held on Saturday in the capital Sanaa under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtour reviewed reports of Defense and Interior Ministries and discussed the developments of battle fronts.

At the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the report of Minister of Defense Major General Mohammed al-Atefi on the developments in confronting Saudi/Emirati-led aggression coalition and their mercenaries on internal and behind-border fronts, especially with regard to the great victories achieved by the army fighters and popular committees.

The Cabinet also listened to a report from Deputy Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Abdulhakim al-Khiwani on the security situation in the capital and the provinces. The report confirmed that the security situation is table.

The meeting reviewed Interior Minister's report on the continued influx of migrants to the coasts of Yemen and the existing cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to repatriate them.

The Cabinet commended IOM's efforts, calling on the organization to intensify its efforts in this regard, taking into account the current conditions experienced by the Republic of Yemen.


BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين في تعز واستمرار خرق هدنة الحديدة
[25/مايو/2019]
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين بينهم أطفال بغارة لطيران العدوان في ماوية بتعز
[24/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق اتفاق الحديدة واستهداف المناطق الحدودية
[23/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق الحديدة وشن الغارات على صعدة
[22/مايو/2019]
16 شهيداً وجريحاً في حجة والحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران مرتزقته
[21/مايو/2019]
