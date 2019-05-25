Amran affirms ongoing steadfastness against aggression

[25/مايو/2019]

AMRAN, May 25 (Saba) – Residents and sheikhs of Ayal Sarih district of Amran province affirmed on Saturday in a tribal meeting ongoing steadfastness and mobilizing against the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries.

At the meeting, the parliament's member for the province Hamid Naji praised greet triumphs achieved by the army and popular forces against the coalition and its mercenaries, calling on the Yemeni tribes to declare the popular mobilizations to confront the aggression.

The participants stressed on the importance of the ongoing support with fighters and food convoy to back the army to deter the coalition and defend the Yemen and its sovereignty.

The meeting confirmed the need to strengthen cohesion and the national unity to confront aggression and its conspiracies that seek to separate the Yemeni people.

Ali Ahsan

saba