آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:56:21م
مجلس النواب يدين استمرار العدوان بقيادة السعودية في استهداف المدنيين
أدان مجلس النواب بشدة استمرار دول تحالف العدوان في استهداف المدنيين وارتكاب الجرائم المروعة وأخرها المجزرة الوحشية في مدرية ماوية بتعز والتي راح ضحيتها 12 شهيدا بينهم سبعة أطفال وإصابة آخرين.
السيد حسن نصرالله : معنيون بتحمّل المسئولية التاريخية في مواجهة (صفقة القرن)
أعلن الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله عزم المقاومة تحمل المسئولية التاريخية في مواجهة ما يعرف بـ (صفقة القرن) الهادفة إلى تصفية القضية الفلسطينية .. مشيداً بالموقف الفلسطيني الجامع والصارم والرافض لها.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يصعد إلى قرابة الـ 69 دولار للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعد خسائر تكبدتها على مدى جلستين، في الوقت الذي تتجه صوب أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري بسبب ارتفاع المخزونات والقلق بشأن تباطؤ اقتصادي.
غدا انطلاق بطولة الوحدة للفروسية ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني
تنطلق غدا على ملعب نادي وحدة صنعاء منافسات بطولة الوحدة الثانية لفئات الفروسية في قفز الحواجز، ينظمها النادي بالتعاون مع الاتحاد العام للفروسية والهجن ضمن فعاليات الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Amran affirms ongoing steadfastness against aggression
[25/مايو/2019]

AMRAN, May 25 (Saba) – Residents and sheikhs of Ayal Sarih district of Amran province affirmed on Saturday in a tribal meeting ongoing steadfastness and mobilizing against the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries.


At the meeting, the parliament's member for the province Hamid Naji praised greet triumphs achieved by the army and popular forces against the coalition and its mercenaries, calling on the Yemeni tribes to declare the popular mobilizations to confront the aggression.


The participants stressed on the importance of the ongoing support with fighters and food convoy to back the army to deter the coalition and defend the Yemen and its sovereignty.


The meeting confirmed the need to strengthen cohesion and the national unity to confront aggression and its conspiracies that seek to separate the Yemeni people.


Ali Ahsan



saba
