Security releases 72 coalition-backed mercenaries in Sanaa

[25/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 25 (Saba) – The Yemeni security forces released on Saturday 72 mercenaries backed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition in the capital Sanaa, a security official told Saba.

The official said the releasing operation came to carry out the directives of Revolution Leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi on the occasion of Ramadan month.

The freedmen had been accused of collecting information and mobilizing to fight along with the coalition.

Ali Ahsan

saba