Army controls 2 sites of mercenaries in Bayda [25/مايو/2019] BAYDA, May 25 (Saba) – The army forces and popular committees on Saturday seized two sites of Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in Bayda province, a military official told Saba.



According to the official, the two sites were controlled after an offensive against the mercenaries' positions in Qaniya front, which led to human losses in their ranks.





BA





Saba