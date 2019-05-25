ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 04:15:18م
قتلى وجرحى في صفوف العدو ومرتزقته بقصف مدفعي وعملية هجومية
قصفت مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية ، وتم كسر زحف لهم واستهداف مواقعهم بعملية هجومية ما أسفر عن مصرع وإصابة العشرات في صفوفهم و تدمير آلياتهم.
100 ألف مصلي يؤدون صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من رمضان في الأقصى المبارك
أدى نحو 100 ألف مصلٍ وفقاً لدائرة أوقاف القدس الشريف اليوم صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من شهر رمضان الفضيل في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، وسط اجراءات مشددة لجيش الاحتلال، فيما اصيب مواطنون فلسطينيون بغازات الاحتلال شرق قطاع غزة.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يصعد إلى قرابة الـ 69 دولار للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعد خسائر تكبدتها على مدى جلستين، في الوقت الذي تتجه صوب أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري بسبب ارتفاع المخزونات والقلق بشأن تباطؤ اقتصادي.
انطلاق بطولة وحدة صنعاء الرمضانيه للشطرنج
انطلقت أمس منافسات بطولة الشطرنج التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع الاتحاد العام للشطرنج ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث.
آخر الأخبار:
مالطا تنقذ 216 مهاجرا مع تزايد محاولات عبور البحر المتوسط
إصابة 10 أشخاص في إطلاق نار في نيوجيرسي
ثوران بركان آغونغ في بالي الإندونيسية
روسيا تؤيد اجتماعا بأقرب وقت لبحث الاتفاق النووي الإيراني
  Reports
Aggression forces continue to breach Hodeidah agreement, hit Taiz, Saada over 24 past hours : Reports
[25/مايو/2019]

PROVINCES, May 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition in Friday continued their violations of the ceasefire agreement in the western coast and It was targeted by artillery and missile fire in both districts Taiz and Saada causing in a woman injured and property were destroyed during 24 past hours, a security official told Saba.


In the western coast, the aggression targeted many places in Hodidah with artillery and weapons, while also they waged Henger in 16 kilo area in Durihemi district.


In Taiz, a woman was killed when a shell landed on her house. The coalition hit her house with a shell in Hayfan district.


In Saada, That a Saudi missile bombardment targeted areas in Shadah district.


Amal



saba
