Aggression forces continue to breach Hodeidah agreement, hit Taiz, Saada over 24 past hours : Reports

[25/مايو/2019]

PROVINCES, May 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition in Friday continued their violations of the ceasefire agreement in the western coast and It was targeted by artillery and missile fire in both districts Taiz and Saada causing in a woman injured and property were destroyed during 24 past hours, a security official told Saba.

In the western coast, the aggression targeted many places in Hodidah with artillery and weapons, while also they waged Henger in 16 kilo area in Durihemi district.

In Taiz, a woman was killed when a shell landed on her house. The coalition hit her house with a shell in Hayfan district.

In Saada, That a Saudi missile bombardment targeted areas in Shadah district.

Amal

saba