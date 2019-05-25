Environmental campaign to combat cholera epidemics, Baydah

[25/مايو/2019]

BAYDAH, May 25 (Saba) - Director General of Environmental Emergency, Ministry of Water and Environment Majid Al Rifai on Friday check the progress of the environmental campaign against vector cholera in the province.

UNCIF collaboration with Ministry of Water and Environment over nine days targeted some districts in province which is witnessing a surge in the epidemic.

They pointed out that the teams are working according to the plan prepared in advance to target swamps and garbage dump sites in addition to the removal of waste by cleaners and their role to sensitize the community to the importance of promoting personal hygiene and methods of prevention of the cholera epidemic.

