آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:27:35م
قتلى وجرحى في صفوف العدو ومرتزقته بقصف مدفعي وعملية هجومية
قصفت مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية ، وتم كسر زحف لهم واستهداف مواقعهم بعملية هجومية ما أسفر عن مصرع وإصابة العشرات في صفوفهم و تدمير آلياتهم.
100 ألف مصلي يؤدون صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من رمضان في الأقصى المبارك
أدى نحو 100 ألف مصلٍ وفقاً لدائرة أوقاف القدس الشريف اليوم صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من شهر رمضان الفضيل في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، وسط اجراءات مشددة لجيش الاحتلال، فيما اصيب مواطنون فلسطينيون بغازات الاحتلال شرق قطاع غزة.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يصعد إلى قرابة الـ 69 دولار للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعد خسائر تكبدتها على مدى جلستين، في الوقت الذي تتجه صوب أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري بسبب ارتفاع المخزونات والقلق بشأن تباطؤ اقتصادي.
انطلاق بطولة وحدة صنعاء الرمضانيه للشطرنج
انطلقت أمس منافسات بطولة الشطرنج التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع الاتحاد العام للشطرنج ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث.
روسيا تؤيد اجتماعا بأقرب وقت لبحث الاتفاق النووي الإيراني
الصحة تدين جريمة طيران العدوان في ماوية بتعز
ترامب يصل إلى اليابان في زيارة رسمية
مقتل 29 سجيناً على الأقل في مواجهات مع الشرطة الفنزويلية
Signing memorandum to support technical vocational, education sector
[25/مايو/2019]

HODEIDAH, May 25 (Saba) - Local Authority and Skills Development Fund signing memorandum Memorandum of Understanding to support technical and vocational education in Hodeidah province.


The aims of sign the agreement is to developing and modernizing vocational training and institutes in the governorate.


The note included the support of technical training and vocational education institutes amount 50 million Yemeni riyals.


The Fund had recently prepared a plan to modernize and develop the training mechanism and opening the electronic portal to receive the requests of shareholders in the Fund's training needs.


Amal



العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين في تعز واستمرار خرق هدنة الحديدة
[25/مايو/2019]
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين بينهم أطفال بغارة لطيران العدوان في ماوية بتعز
[24/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق اتفاق الحديدة واستهداف المناطق الحدودية
[23/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق الحديدة وشن الغارات على صعدة
[22/مايو/2019]
16 شهيداً وجريحاً في حجة والحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران مرتزقته
[21/مايو/2019]
