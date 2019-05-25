Signing memorandum to support technical vocational, education sector

HODEIDAH, May 25 (Saba) - Local Authority and Skills Development Fund signing memorandum Memorandum of Understanding to support technical and vocational education in Hodeidah province.

The aims of sign the agreement is to developing and modernizing vocational training and institutes in the governorate.

The note included the support of technical training and vocational education institutes amount 50 million Yemeni riyals.

The Fund had recently prepared a plan to modernize and develop the training mechanism and opening the electronic portal to receive the requests of shareholders in the Fund's training needs.

