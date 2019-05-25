President of Supreme Judicial Council discuss situation of prisons

SANAA, May 25 (Saba) – The President of Supreme Judicial Council Ahmed Al – Mutawakil on Friday discuss in meeting in Sanaa with Leaders of judicial and security the situation of prisons and their inmates in general and the conditions of prisoners specially who have not money.

The meeting touched on the mechanism for the release of prisoners who have not money, who expired period their judgment and pay the rights of others to the General Authority for Zakat.

Al-Mutawakel stressed the importance of coordination between the security and judicial bodies, which would enhance security and stability,he stressing the importance of the integration of security and judicial work to contribute to the promotion of justice and equality.

While the Minister of Interior noted the role of the security, judicial and military services and its efforts to enhance security and stability.

During the meeting, many important issues concerning prisoners were discussed, and the possibility of improving their conditions, as well as improving prisons were discussed.

