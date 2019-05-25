ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 03:27:35م
قتلى وجرحى في صفوف العدو ومرتزقته بقصف مدفعي وعملية هجومية
قصفت مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية ، وتم كسر زحف لهم واستهداف مواقعهم بعملية هجومية ما أسفر عن مصرع وإصابة العشرات في صفوفهم و تدمير آلياتهم.
100 ألف مصلي يؤدون صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من رمضان في الأقصى المبارك
أدى نحو 100 ألف مصلٍ وفقاً لدائرة أوقاف القدس الشريف اليوم صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من شهر رمضان الفضيل في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، وسط اجراءات مشددة لجيش الاحتلال، فيما اصيب مواطنون فلسطينيون بغازات الاحتلال شرق قطاع غزة.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يصعد إلى قرابة الـ 69 دولار للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعد خسائر تكبدتها على مدى جلستين، في الوقت الذي تتجه صوب أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري بسبب ارتفاع المخزونات والقلق بشأن تباطؤ اقتصادي.
انطلاق بطولة وحدة صنعاء الرمضانيه للشطرنج
انطلقت أمس منافسات بطولة الشطرنج التي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء بالتعاون مع الاتحاد العام للشطرنج ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث.
روسيا تؤيد اجتماعا بأقرب وقت لبحث الاتفاق النووي الإيراني
الصحة تدين جريمة طيران العدوان في ماوية بتعز
ترامب يصل إلى اليابان في زيارة رسمية
مقتل 29 سجيناً على الأقل في مواجهات مع الشرطة الفنزويلية
President of Supreme Judicial Council discuss situation of prisons
[25/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 25 (Saba) – The President of Supreme Judicial Council Ahmed Al – Mutawakil on Friday discuss in meeting in Sanaa with Leaders of judicial and security the situation of prisons and their inmates in general and the conditions of prisoners specially who have not money.


The meeting touched on the mechanism for the release of prisoners who have not money, who expired period their judgment and pay the rights of others to the General Authority for Zakat.


Al-Mutawakel stressed the importance of coordination between the security and judicial bodies, which would enhance security and stability,he stressing the importance of the integration of security and judicial work to contribute to the promotion of justice and equality.


While the Minister of Interior noted the role of the security, judicial and military services and its efforts to enhance security and stability.


During the meeting, many important issues concerning prisoners were discussed, and the possibility of improving their conditions, as well as improving prisons were discussed.


Amal



saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين في تعز واستمرار خرق هدنة الحديدة
[25/مايو/2019]
استشهاد تسعة مواطنين بينهم أطفال بغارة لطيران العدوان في ماوية بتعز
[24/مايو/2019]
الغزاة والمرتزقة مستمرون في خرق اتفاق الحديدة واستهداف المناطق الحدودية
[23/مايو/2019]
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق الحديدة وشن الغارات على صعدة
[22/مايو/2019]
16 شهيداً وجريحاً في حجة والحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران مرتزقته
[21/مايو/2019]
