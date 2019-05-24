ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 25 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:12:53ص
وزير الخارجية: الاستهداف المتكرر للمدنيين من قبل العدوان هو أسلوب الجبناء
قال وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبدالله، إن استهداف العدوان السعودي المتكرر للمدنيين وآخر ذلك المجزرة المروعة في مديرية ماوية بمحافظة تعز هو أسلوب الجبناء.
100 ألف مصلي يؤدون صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من رمضان في الأقصى المبارك
أدى نحو 100 ألف مصلٍ وفقاً لدائرة أوقاف القدس الشريف اليوم صلاة الجمعة الثالثة من شهر رمضان الفضيل في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، وسط اجراءات مشددة لجيش الاحتلال، فيما اصيب مواطنون فلسطينيون بغازات الاحتلال شرق قطاع غزة.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يصعد إلى قرابة الـ 69 دولار للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة بعد خسائر تكبدتها على مدى جلستين، في الوقت الذي تتجه صوب أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي منذ بداية العام الجاري بسبب ارتفاع المخزونات والقلق بشأن تباطؤ اقتصادي.
إتحاد (الفيفا) يعاقب رئيس اتحاد جنوب السودان السابق بالايقاف 10 سنوات
عاقب الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة رئيس اتحاد جنوب السودان السابق شابور جوك الاي بالايقاف 10 سنوات عن ممارسة أي نشاط متعلق باللعبة على الصعيدين المحلي والدولي بداعي الرشوة واختلاس أموال.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Urgent: Saudi' airstrike hit Taiz, 9 citizens killed, dozens injured
[24/مايو/2019]

TAIZ, May 24 (Saba) – Nine citizens killed among them children and some injured as preliminary result when the US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted on Friday an airstrike in Taiz province, an official told Saba.


The air raid hit Oil derivatives station in Mawya district causing as preliminary result nine killed and dozens injured.


The source condemned the continued aggression on civilians, civilian objects, roads, bridges and public and private property in the shadow of international silence.


Amal


 



saba
