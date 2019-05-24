Urgent: Saudi' airstrike hit Taiz, 9 citizens killed, dozens injured

TAIZ, May 24 (Saba) – Nine citizens killed among them children and some injured as preliminary result when the US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted on Friday an airstrike in Taiz province, an official told Saba.

The air raid hit Oil derivatives station in Mawya district causing as preliminary result nine killed and dozens injured.

The source condemned the continued aggression on civilians, civilian objects, roads, bridges and public and private property in the shadow of international silence.

