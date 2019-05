Army kills, injures mercenaries in Jewf

[24/مايو/2019]

JEWF, MAY 24 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries including leaders killing and wounding when the army and popular forces on Friday targeted their gatherings in Jewf province, a military official told Saba.

The army launched explosive device in Khleifin front in Khab Weshaaf district.

Amal

saba