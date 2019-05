Army carries out attacks at mercenaries ' sites in Najran

[24/مايو/2019]

NAJRAN, May 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces in Thursday carried out attacked at gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba.

The attacked take place in Tala area in Najran province causing huge losses upon the mercenaries'' ranks and the army took advantage of a variety of weapons.

Amal

saba