May 24, 2019

SANAA, May 24 (Saba) - Member of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi on Thursday said that the unity achievement was neither improvised nor emotive, but was preceded by a strong popular will that pressed on politicians to expedite its achievement.



During a rhetoric celebration organized in Sanaa by the Cabinet on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Yemen, May 22, al-Rahwi considered the reunification of Yemen on May 22, 1990, as a candle shining in the Arab and Islamic world, in light of the collapse of the superpowers.



Al-Rahwi touched on the steadfastness of the Yemeni people for the fifth year against the US-Zionist-Saudi-Emirati aggression, which has committed the most atrocious massacres and genocide crimes, as well as imposing a land, sea and air blockade on the country, in an flagrant violation of norms, conventions and international and humanitarian laws.



He indicated to the reality of situation in the current scene being experienced by the Yemeni southern provinces under the control of the Emirati-Saudi occupation, calling for strengthening the national cohesion in order to confront the aggression forces and invaders and liberate every inch of the homeland.



"At a time we extend our hands for just and honorable peace, we will proceed to implement the national vision for building the Yemeni modern state from Mahra to Saada," al-Rahwi said.



For his part, Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor pointed out that the unity was a dream and a strategic hope for every Yemeni, and it had ended a history of conflict and war between the sons of one nation.



Dr. Bin Habtoor reviewed the main stations on the way to re-achieve Yemeni unity which ended decades of fragmentation and separation between Yemenis, noting the wise approach of the Revolution Leader Sayed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi and his keenness to strengthen the home front by various means.



He affirmed that the Saudi-Emirati aggression and occupation does not distinguish between one person and another because it looks at all Yemenis with a look of hostility.



"Neighboring countries want to tear us apart and bring us back to the previous history," Dr. bin Habtoor said.



Speaker of the Shura Council Mohammed al-Aidarous said that the unity represented a historic turning point in the life of the Yemeni people. "The unity of Yemen is the historical truth that Yemenis carried in their hearts, behavior and culture."



Al-Aidarous pointed out that the splitting experiences of the past had undermined the hope of the Yemeni people in freedom and dignity to become under the fire of aspiring colonial powers.



He called for combining efforts and uniting ranks to support the battle fronts with men, money and equipment in defense of the sovereignty and independence of Yemen.





Saba