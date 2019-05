Army forces fires drone on Najran airport

[23/مايو/2019]

NAJRAN, May 23 (Saba) - The air forces of the army on Thursday launched a drone airstrike type K2 on Najran' airport, it is the third of its kind during seventy-two hours, a military official told Saba.

The drone targeted the Patriot system on Najran' airport after a delicate intelligence operation, he added.

