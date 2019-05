Army carries out attacks at Saudi' sites in Taiz

[23/مايو/2019]

TAIZ, May 23 (Saba) – The army and popular committee on Thursday carried out attacked at gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Taiz province, an official told Saba.

The attacked take place in Dabab front caused tens of mercenaries were killed and wounded.

Amal

saba