Minister of Information, Media Leaders visit President of Union of Yemeni Journalists in hospital

[23/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 23 (Saba) - The Minister of Information Daifallah Al-Shami and his deputy, and a number of ministry leaders on Wednesday visited the President of the Union of Yemeni Journalists Abdullah Sabri" who his house targeted by Saudi' air raids on Raqas street which killed and injured seventy-seven citizens".

The minister pointed out Sabri's role in uncovering the crimes of the aggression coalition against journalists and media in particular and the homeland in general, through its press contributions and reports issued by the Union which revealed some of the crimes of aggression and its violations.

He pointed to the attention of the political leadership and Ministry of Information on the situation of media professionals, who sensing the suffering and risks they face during the performance of the tasks entrusted to them, continuation of the aggression in targeting the official and civil media are crimes against media.

