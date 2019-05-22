ابحث عن:
الخميس، 23 - مايو - 2019
السامعي وبن حبتور في حفل نظمه المؤتمر بالعيد الوطني: الوحدة اليمنية أعظم منجز لليمنيين
أكد عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور أن الوحدة اليمنية أعظم منجز لليمنيين في تاريخهم المعاصر.
قائد الجيش الإيراني : النظام السعودي وراء الأحداث في العراق ولا نخشى الحرب
إتهم قائد الجيش الإيراني اللواء عبد الرحيم موسوي، النظام السعودي بالوقوف وراء حادث إطلاق صاروخ على السفارة الامريكية في بغداد ..مجدداً التأكيد أن بلاده لا تريد الحرب لكنها لا تخشاها.
الهيئة العامة للزكاة ... مشاريع استراتيجية لصرف الزكاة في مصارفها الثمانية
لا شك أن للزكاة دور كبير في معالجة الكثير من الاختلالات الاقتصادية من خلال القيم الإيمانية وما تتصل به من سلوك اقتصادي، تتجلى حكمة الله تعالى في فرضها لتعزيز التراحم بين الأغنياء والفقراء.
مايو يهزم اليرموك في بطولة وحدة صنعاء ويحرز كأس الوحدة اليمنية
حقق فريق  22 مايو فوزا صعبا على نظيره اليرموك بهدف دون رد في المباراة التي جرت بينهما أمس في الجولة الخامسة لبطوله كرة القدم للكبار والتي ينظمها نادي وحدة صنعاء ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث. 
  Local
Minister of Information, Media Leaders visit President of Union of Yemeni Journalists in hospital
[23/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 23 (Saba) - The Minister of Information Daifallah Al-Shami and his deputy, and a number of ministry leaders on Wednesday visited  the President of the Union of Yemeni Journalists Abdullah Sabri" who his house targeted by Saudi' air raids on Raqas street which killed and injured seventy-seven citizens".


The minister pointed out Sabri's role in uncovering the crimes of the aggression coalition against journalists and media in particular and the homeland in general, through its press contributions and reports issued by the Union which revealed some of the crimes of aggression and its violations.


He pointed to the attention of the political leadership and Ministry of Information on the situation of media professionals, who sensing the suffering and risks they face during the performance of the tasks entrusted to them, continuation of the aggression in targeting the official and civil media are crimes against media.


Amal




saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[22/مايو/2019]
