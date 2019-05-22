ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 23 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:27:24ص
السامعي وبن حبتور في حفل نظمه المؤتمر بالعيد الوطني: الوحدة اليمنية أعظم منجز لليمنيين
أكد عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور أن الوحدة اليمنية أعظم منجز لليمنيين في تاريخهم المعاصر.
قائد الجيش الإيراني : النظام السعودي وراء الأحداث في العراق ولا نخشى الحرب
إتهم قائد الجيش الإيراني اللواء عبد الرحيم موسوي، النظام السعودي بالوقوف وراء حادث إطلاق صاروخ على السفارة الامريكية في بغداد ..مجدداً التأكيد أن بلاده لا تريد الحرب لكنها لا تخشاها.
الهيئة العامة للزكاة ... مشاريع استراتيجية لصرف الزكاة في مصارفها الثمانية
لا شك أن للزكاة دور كبير في معالجة الكثير من الاختلالات الاقتصادية من خلال القيم الإيمانية وما تتصل به من سلوك اقتصادي، تتجلى حكمة الله تعالى في فرضها لتعزيز التراحم بين الأغنياء والفقراء.
الأهلي يتصدر مؤقتاً في بطولة الوحدة الرمضانية
انتزع فريق أهلي صنعاء صدارة ترتيب بطولة كرة القدم للكبار التي ينظمها نادي الوحدة ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث مؤقتاً اثر اكتساحه فريق العروبة بسداسية امس في افتتاح الجولة الخامسة.
آخر الأخبار:
أمسية رمضانية في أفلح اليمن بحجة بمناسبة ذكرى استشهاد الإمام علي
حفل خطابي بمناسبة العيد الوطني الـ29 بمحافظة إب
الذهب يستقر وسط تراجع أسواق الأسهم
وزير الإعلام يطلع على الأضرار بمبنى الوزارة جراء قصف طيران العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Review damage to Ministry building due to bombing of Saudi' air raids: Information Minister
[23/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 22 (Saba) – The ministry of Information, Daifallah Al-Shami on Wednesday see the size of the damage in the Ministry' building, which was targeted by the US-Saudi aggression on last Thursday with airstrikes.


The Minister and a number of ministry leaders, listen to the clarification on the damage and losses caused by the bombing of the aggression on the equipment and documents and offices of the ministry.


Al-Shami pointed out that the targeting the coalition to Ministry of Information and media establishments is contrary to the norms and charters and international humanitarian law, which criminalize targeting.


The Minister of Information called on Arab and international media associations and institutions to condemn the targeting of the Yemeni media institutions, infrastructure and Cadres.


  Amal




 




saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق الحديدة وشن الغارات على صعدة
[22/مايو/2019]
16 شهيداً وجريحاً في حجة والحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران مرتزقته
[21/مايو/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً بغارة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[20/مايو/2019]
ستة شهداء وجرحى بنيران المرتزقة في الضالع واستمرار خرق اتفاق الحديدة
[20/مايو/2019]
إصابة مواطنين اثنين وطفل بغارات طيران ونيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في صعدة والحديدة
[19/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by