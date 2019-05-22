Review damage to Ministry building due to bombing of Saudi' air raids: Information Minister

[23/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 22 (Saba) – The ministry of Information, Daifallah Al-Shami on Wednesday see the size of the damage in the Ministry' building, which was targeted by the US-Saudi aggression on last Thursday with airstrikes.

The Minister and a number of ministry leaders, listen to the clarification on the damage and losses caused by the bombing of the aggression on the equipment and documents and offices of the ministry.

Al-Shami pointed out that the targeting the coalition to Ministry of Information and media establishments is contrary to the norms and charters and international humanitarian law, which criminalize targeting.

The Minister of Information called on Arab and international media associations and institutions to condemn the targeting of the Yemeni media institutions, infrastructure and Cadres.

Amal

saba