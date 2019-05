Congratulates political leadership on occasion of 29th National Day: HM

[22/مايو/2019]

SANAA, MAY 22 (Saba) - The Healthy minister Dr/ Taha Al Mutawakil sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat and his members on the occasion of the 29th National Day of the Republic of Yemen, May 22.

The Minister of Health pointed that the people of Yemen will continue its struggle against the forces of colonialism and its ambitions of occupation until the expulsion of the invaders.

Amal

saba