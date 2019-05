Army destroy 2 Saudi' military vehicles in Jewf

[22/مايو/2019]

JEWF, May 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday destroyed two military vehicles of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jewf province, an official told Saba.

The army destroyed one of their vehicle with explosive device, and the another vehicle with artillery in al-Mahashma front in the district of Khab Weshaaf causing huge losses upon their troop.

Amal

saba