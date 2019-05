Army foils infiltration attempt in Jewf

[22/مايو/2019]

JEWF, May 22 (Saba) – Army supported, by popular forces on Wednesday foiled infiltration attempt at gatherings of Saudi –paid mercenaries in Jewf province, a military official told Saba.

Dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded in their infiltration in Khab Weshaaf district.





While, the artillery of the army and explosive device waged at gatherings of mercenaries which led to doubling their losses.

Amal

saba