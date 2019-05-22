ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 11:28:20م
مجلس الوزراء يرفع برقية تهنئة لرئيس وأعضاء المجلس السياسي الأعلى بالعيد الوطني
رفع مجلس الوزراء برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الأخ مهدي المشاط وأعضاء المجلس بمناسبة العيد الوطني الـ 29 للجمهورية اليمنية 22مايو.
قائد الجيش الإيراني : النظام السعودي وراء الأحداث في العراق ولا نخشى الحرب
إتهم قائد الجيش الإيراني اللواء عبد الرحيم موسوي، النظام السعودي بالوقوف وراء حادث إطلاق صاروخ على السفارة الامريكية في بغداد ..مجدداً التأكيد أن بلاده لا تريد الحرب لكنها لا تخشاها.
الهيئة العامة للزكاة ... مشاريع استراتيجية لصرف الزكاة في مصارفها الثمانية
لا شك أن للزكاة دور كبير في معالجة الكثير من الاختلالات الاقتصادية من خلال القيم الإيمانية وما تتصل به من سلوك اقتصادي، تتجلى حكمة الله تعالى في فرضها لتعزيز التراحم بين الأغنياء والفقراء.
الأهلي يتصدر مؤقتاً في بطولة الوحدة الرمضانية
انتزع فريق أهلي صنعاء صدارة ترتيب بطولة كرة القدم للكبار التي ينظمها نادي الوحدة ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني الثالث مؤقتاً اثر اكتساحه فريق العروبة بسداسية امس في افتتاح الجولة الخامسة.
آخر الأخبار:
الحكومة الصينية تتهم السلطات الأمريكية بممارسة البلطجة الاقتصادية
وكيل الهيئة العامة للزكاة يطلع المطعم الخيري بمدينة ذمار
إقرار تشكيل لجان مجتمعية لحصر الفقراء والمساكين بمديريات الحديدة
وزير الزراعة يهنئ القيادة السياسية بالعيد الوطني الـ 29 للجمهورية اليمنية
  Local
Congratulates political leadership on occasion of 29th National Day: Ministry of Justice
[22/مايو/2019]

SANAA, MAY 22 (Saba) - The Minister of Justice, Ahmad Abdullah, sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat and  his members on the occasion of the 29th National Day of the Republic of Yemen, May 22.


He pointed out that the twenty-ninth anniversary of the Yemeni unity comes in light of a reality full of conspiracies, challenges and risks, as well as come in the month of Ramadan good.


The Minister of Justice stressed the importance of strengthening cohesion and adherence to the values and principles of the brotherhood of faith.


Amal



saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق الحديدة وشن الغارات على صعدة
[22/مايو/2019]
16 شهيداً وجريحاً في حجة والحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان ونيران مرتزقته
[21/مايو/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً بغارة لطيران العدوان في حجة
[20/مايو/2019]
ستة شهداء وجرحى بنيران المرتزقة في الضالع واستمرار خرق اتفاق الحديدة
[20/مايو/2019]
إصابة مواطنين اثنين وطفل بغارات طيران ونيران الغزاة والمرتزقة في صعدة والحديدة
[19/مايو/2019]
