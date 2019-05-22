Congratulates political leadership on occasion of 29th National Day: Ministry of Justice

[22/مايو/2019]

SANAA, MAY 22 (Saba) - The Minister of Justice, Ahmad Abdullah, sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat and his members on the occasion of the 29th National Day of the Republic of Yemen, May 22.

He pointed out that the twenty-ninth anniversary of the Yemeni unity comes in light of a reality full of conspiracies, challenges and risks, as well as come in the month of Ramadan good.

The Minister of Justice stressed the importance of strengthening cohesion and adherence to the values and principles of the brotherhood of faith.

Amal

saba