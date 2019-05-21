ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 22 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 12:27:17ص
قائد الثورة: ضربات الجيش واللجان يتم الإعلان عنها وادعاءات النظام السعودي باستهداف مكة افتراء
أكد قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي أن ضربات الجيش واللجان يتم الإعلان عنها أولًا بأول وبكل شجاعة ووضوح .. مشيرا إلى أن ما تداوله إعلام النظام السعودي حول استهداف مكة المكرمة هو افتراء وبهتان وكذب فظيع وادعاءٌ شنيع.
قوات الاحتلال تقتحم المسجد الأقصى وتعتقل 4 من المعتكفين فيه
اقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فجر اليوم المسجد الأقصى المبارك واعتقلت عددا من المعتكفين فيه.
الفريق الاقتصادي المشارك في مباحثات الأردن يصدر بياناً هاماً في ختام المباحثات
أصدر الوفد الاقتصادي المشارك في محادثات الأردن بيان في ختام المباحثات التي عقدت بالعاصمة عمان خلال الفترة 14 إلى 16 مايو الجاري، والتي كرست لمناقشة الجانب الاقتصادي المتعلق باتفاق الحديدة الذي إتفق عليه الطرفان في مشاورات ستوكهولم.
وفاة النمساوي نيكي لاودا أسطورة سباقات (فورمولا 1)
توفي النمساوي نيكي لاودا أسطورة سباقات فورمولا 1، عن 70 عامًا، حسبما قال طبيبه فالتر كليبتكو، لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية في ساعة مبكرة من صباح اليوم الثلاثاء.
اجتماع لمكاتب الهيئة العامة للزكاة بحجة
تشييع جثماني الشهيدين مياح و المحبشي في حجة
إب : تدشين المرحلة الأولى من قافلة كسوة العيد للمرابطين
أمسية برئاسة وزير الصحة تناقش الوضع الصحي بريمة
Leader of Revolution: Saudi regime allegations over targeting Mecca are slanders
[22/مايو/2019]
SANAA, May 22 (Saba) – Leader of the Revolution Sayed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on Tuesday said "the fabricated lies about targeting the holy city of Mecca are not strange to Saudi regime, which relies on lies and false claims."

During a lecture he delivered on Tuesday evening, Sayed Abdulmalik al-Houthi confirmed that "the attacks of the army and popular committees are announced with the utmost courage, clarity and defiance, and they are always within the moral and legitimate principles of the Yemeni people."

Sayed al-Houthi pointed out that the source of danger to the holy sites is represented in two directions; "America, Israel and their supporters, in addition to Daesh (ISIS) elements and Takfirin (extremist groups)."

He explained that Saudi Arabia is the most prominent of those loyal to the US and has a relationship of normalization with Israel, in addition to adopting and supporting "Daesh elements" and "Takfirin."

"Whoever conspires against Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian people and has a key role in Trump's deal is the one who can not be trusted with the holy sites of Muslims in Mecca and Medina," Sayed Abdulmalik said.


