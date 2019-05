Army seizes dozens of military vehicles from Saudi-paid mercenaries in Dhalea

[21/مايو/2019]

DHALEA, May (Saba) – The Yemeni army has seized dozens of military vehicles from Saudi-paid mercenaries in attacks on sites in Dhalea province over the past days, a military official told Saba Tuesday.

The attack also seized a large quantity of weapons, the official added.

saba