Army foils Saudi-paid mercenaries' attack in Najran

[20/مايو/2019]

NAJRAN, May 20 (Saba) – The army backed by popular forces foiled on Monday an attack of the Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in Najran border province, a military official told Saba.

The operation killed and injured a number of the mercenaries in al-Buqa desert, the official added.

saba