Four citizens killed in Saudi aggression airstrike on Hajjah

[20/مايو/2019]

HAJJAH, May 20 (Saba) – Four citizens were killed and 11 others wounded on Monday when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged a strike on Hajjah province, a security official told Saba.

The strike hit a citizen's car in Mostaba district while the car heading to a popular market, the official added

saba