Worst 20 crimes in Yemen by US-Saudi-led aggression at the beginning of war in 2015: Reports

[20/مايو/2019]

SANAA, May 20 (Saba) – From the beginning of war against Yemen, the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition worst crimes were committed, dozens of victims were killed, injured and homes were destroyed in 2015.

March18: The assassination of Al – Khaiwani

The capital of Sana'a was shaken by the assassination of journalist, politician and member of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Abdulkarim Mohammed al-Khaiwani by unknown gunmen.

When unknown gunmen fired at him when he was returning to his home.

March 20: Bombing of Badr and Al-Hashoush Mosques

The US- backed Saudi aggression coalition' airstrikes launched on two mosques Badr , Al-Hashoush in the capital Sanaa ,where the final result was reached about 142 martyrs, and more than 351 wounded.

In Badr mosque a suicide bomber blew himself up with an explosive belt among the prayers during the Friday pray sermon, while the prayers run outside the mosque, another suicide bomber blew himself up at the same time.

When a suicide bomber blew himself up in Bader, at the same time also another a suicide bomber blew himself up in Al-Hashoush Mosque.

While a third suicide bomber was arrested by the army before blowing himself up in Mosque of Imam Hadi in Sadaa province.

March 26: The beginning of the Saudi-American aggression coalition against Yemen

At the begging of the aggression it committed a heinous crime, where the aggression waged air raids on residential neighborhood in the Bani Hawat area in Sanaa, which led to the martyrdom of at least twenty martyrs and wounded fifty.

In the second day at the early morning the aggression launched air raids on Boqem market in Saada province causing more than ten citizens were killed and other ten were injured. Also a woman was killed with a raid in Kamis market in Mounabih district.

In the third day the Saudi- air strikes launched on many places in Saada province causing about six civilians were killed and others injured in the Shadah area, and four deaths, thirty wounded in Kamb area.

March 31: targets Al-Mazraq camp in Hajjah

The US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted peaceful displaced citizens in Al-Mazraq camp in Hajjah province, which led to forty civilians' death and wounded more than two hundred-sixty others.

April 1: targets a gas tanker in Yarim, Ibb

The coalition launched air raids on gas tankers and gas stations in Yarim district in Ibb province causing more than fourteen citizens were killed and tens wounded.

April 2 : Yamani Factory in Hodeidah

The coalition air raids damaged Yamani Factory for "dairy and food" in Hodeidah province, which left thirty civilians were killed and tens were injured.

April 20 : A space bomb on Atan camp, Sanaa

The Saudi' fighter jets launched a space bomb on Atan camp, in this heinous criminal operation, 86 martyred, more than 300 were injured, more than 400 houses destroyed and destroyed 200 cars. fled the neighborhood 80% of its population.

May 11: crime of Naqm camp

After Atan crime, the Saudi-American aggression changed the label of its aggression on Yemen from "storm of firmness" to "restoring hope".

Crimes against civilians continued in most governorates of the Republic, so came the terrible crime on Naqm camp, this crime resulted in nearly 120 martyrs, hundreds wounded and the displacement of hundreds of families.

May 27 : Saudi' airstrikes hit citizens in Bekil El- Meyer area in Hajjah

Forty martyrs most of them women and chilldren when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition carried out a series of air raids on Mazrq area.

While the citizens save the wounded in the first raid, the aggression return to targeted the citizens with another airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the coalition targeted another massacre in the same area which left eight citizens were killed.

July 24: Bombing electrical station , residential area in Taiz

The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes bombing the electrical station and the residential area on Makha city in Taiz province.

The toll of this crime reached 103 martyrs and 150 wounded.

August 20: Massacre in Taiz

The warplanes targeted in this crime number of houses in Sala area in Taiz province, killed more than 60 martyrs and 40 wounded.

While, the aggression continues hit residential area in Gahmalya and Sala areas.

September 2: Targets al- Muayyed Mosque in Sanaa

ISIS and Saudi-led aggression against Yemen. The ISIS does its crime in al- Muayyed Mosque when a suicide bomber blew himself up after the Maghrib pray which led to the martyrdom of a number of prayers.

When the wounded were ambulance, a bomb exploded next to the mosque.

This led to a doubling of the number of martyrs and wounded into Thirty- four martyrs and ninety-four wounded.

September 7: The enemy launches air raids on citizen' house inYaryam, Ibb

The Saudi airstrikes waged numbers of citizen' house near hospital in Yarym district in Ibb province causing twelve killed and forty-four wounded most of them women and children, while some houses destroyed and other were damaged.

September 20: Massacre in the market, Saada

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes targeted sires of air raids in Maqna market, ninety were killed and tents were wounded in addition, burning and destruction of citizens' shops.

September 28: Mass Massacre targets 2 wedding tents

135 citizens were killed and dozens injured mostly women and children when the two Saudi' air raids waged wedding tents, one of the tent to men and another to women in Makaa district in Taiz province.

September 29: Water factory

The aggression air raids hit Water factory in Abs in Hajjah province left thirty killing and wounding.

October 8 : The ugly massacre which targets wedding in Dhamar

The great tragedy which the coalition committed in wedding tent in Sanban area fifty-five were victims and thirty-one were wounded among them fifteen child and seventeen women.

October 27: 100 kills, 100 injures of fishermen, Hodeidah

The Saudi' fighter jets waged gatherings of fishermen in Akban area.

In this crime, one-hundred killed and another one-hundred injured.

November29: Saudi targets gatherings of women near water well, Taiz

Twelve women were killed when the US-Saudi aggression coalition targeted their gatherings near water well.

December 22: 19 killed from a family

The US-backed Saudi-led' air raid hit a citizen' house Abdul Karim Al-Azi which led all his family nineteen were killed.

Written by Amal Bahakim

