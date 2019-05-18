ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:31:12ص
صدور قرار بتعيين رئيس لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (109) لسنة 2019م بتعيين إبراهيم محمد الوريث، رئيسا لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية والثروات المعدنية .
دعوة ايرانية في مجلس الأمن لإنهاء الوجود الأمريكي العسكري في سوريا فورا
دعا ممثل إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، مجيد تخت روانجي، خلال اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة الأوضاع في إدلب السورية، إلى إنهاء التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا فورا.
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
انطلاق منافسات مسابقة نادي وحدة صنعاء الثقافية
أمسية رمضانية لأبناء الريادي بعزلة الغربي الاعلي في المحويت 
دعوات للجيش الجزائري للحوار مع المحتجين
الجيش العربي السوري يحبط هجوما للنصرة غرب حماة
  Reports
Coalition continues to violate cease fire agreement in Hodiedah, to attack provinces: Report
[19/مايو/2019] PROVINCES, May 19 (Saba) – The forces of US-saudi aggression coalition over the last hours continued their violation to the cease fire agreement in Hodiedah and to attack several provinces, a security official told Saba.

They shelled Awady company , Sabeeha, Hoseiny agency and other commercial shops in Hodeidah city, he said, adding that they shelled Waha Hotel, Halaqa market, City Max.

The mercenaries shelled Dhabiany neighborhood, Waheen Hotel and other residential areas in 50th St. he said.

They fired their Katyusha rockets at separate areas south of the city and their machine guns at Hodeidah Airport, he added.

They shelled houses and farms of citizens in Jabalia and areas in Faza, , Tuhayta district, he said.

They shelled the out-parts of Durihimy besieged city and Zaafran village, he said.

The army foiled an infiltration of mercenaries south-west of Hays district, he said, adding that the enemy warplanes hovered over the Louhaya district, he said.

The enemy warplanes launched six air raids on Kitaf district, Saada province, two on Nehm, Sanaa province, and an airstrike on Manthara area, Hafan district, Taiz province, he said.

Two other air raids hit Moustaba district, Hajjah province, he said.
Saba
