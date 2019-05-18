Coalition continues to violate cease fire agreement in Hodiedah, to attack provinces: Report [19/مايو/2019] PROVINCES, May 19 (Saba) – The forces of US-saudi aggression coalition over the last hours continued their violation to the cease fire agreement in Hodiedah and to attack several provinces, a security official told Saba.



They shelled Awady company , Sabeeha, Hoseiny agency and other commercial shops in Hodeidah city, he said, adding that they shelled Waha Hotel, Halaqa market, City Max.



The mercenaries shelled Dhabiany neighborhood, Waheen Hotel and other residential areas in 50th St. he said.



They fired their Katyusha rockets at separate areas south of the city and their machine guns at Hodeidah Airport, he added.



They shelled houses and farms of citizens in Jabalia and areas in Faza, , Tuhayta district, he said.



They shelled the out-parts of Durihimy besieged city and Zaafran village, he said.



The army foiled an infiltration of mercenaries south-west of Hays district, he said, adding that the enemy warplanes hovered over the Louhaya district, he said.



The enemy warplanes launched six air raids on Kitaf district, Saada province, two on Nehm, Sanaa province, and an airstrike on Manthara area, Hafan district, Taiz province, he said.



Two other air raids hit Moustaba district, Hajjah province, he said.

Saba