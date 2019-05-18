ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:31:12ص
صدور قرار بتعيين رئيس لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (109) لسنة 2019م بتعيين إبراهيم محمد الوريث، رئيسا لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية والثروات المعدنية .
دعوة ايرانية في مجلس الأمن لإنهاء الوجود الأمريكي العسكري في سوريا فورا
دعا ممثل إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، مجيد تخت روانجي، خلال اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة الأوضاع في إدلب السورية، إلى إنهاء التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا فورا.
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
انطلاق منافسات مسابقة نادي وحدة صنعاء الثقافية
أمسية رمضانية لأبناء الريادي بعزلة الغربي الاعلي في المحويت 
دعوات للجيش الجزائري للحوار مع المحتجين
الجيش العربي السوري يحبط هجوما للنصرة غرب حماة
Health Ministry: 92 to 95% of medical devices are out of service in hospitals
[19/مايو/2019] SANAA, May 19 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population Saturday confirmed that 92% to 95% of the devices in hospitals and health centers stopped or became out the period to use, according to the survey conducted by the ministry for hospitals, health centers and units in Yemen at the end of 2018.

The ministry said in a statement obtained by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), a copy of it that based on the results of the survey was prepared a plan on the needs of equipment and medical equipment and basic medicines to life-saving so as to enable the health sector to provide the minimum health services.

The statement pointed out that a copy of these needs was submitted to the World Health Organization and the rest of the international organizations working in Yemen such as UNICEF, UNFPA, the Red Cross and others after several meetings that included an explanation of the results of the survey and basic needs, but there was no actual response from those organizations, despite the many promises that came from them to the ministry.

The statement said that the crime committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition last Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the capital Sanaa, which killed dozens of martyrs and wounded others, especially children and women, and the previous crimes in the capital or other provinces contribute to acute the catastrophic health situation in Yemen, especially on the side of medical equipment and lack Essential and lifesaving medicines where many victims lose their lives due to the large shortage of equipment, supplies and medicines in government hospitals.

The statement pointed to the repercussions of the catastrophic health situation in Yemen as a result of the leakage of cadres from government hospitals due to the delay in paying incentives to employees and not to cover all employees with monthly incentives.

The ministry called on the international community, the United Nations and its international organizations and organizations to fulfill their commitments in responding rapidly to the emergency and humanitarian situation and to provide the basic and necessary needs previously provided by the ministry in terms of medical equipment, basic life-saving medicines, health workers' incentives, laboratory solutions and rehabilitation of the health sector.

In its statement, the Ministry of Health called on the international community and international organizations working in Yemen to shoulder their legal and moral responsibility for any disregard or delay of its legitimate humanitarian demands.
