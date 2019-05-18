Army inflicts on coalition’s ranks heavy losses over last hours : Report [19/مايو/2019] PROVINCES, May 19 (Saba) – The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the forces of US-saudi aggression coalition heavy losses in various attacks launched in various war-fronts , a military official told Saba.







The official affirmed that the engineering units ambushed an engineering team for coalition off Sudis killing and wounding 12 mercenaries.







The artillery force shelled groups of mercenaries off Sudis, the official said, adding that other enemy gatherings were targeted in Sawd area using the artillery.







In Jizan, the army foiled an infiltration attempt by mercenaries east of Jahfan, he said, adding that the failed attempt resulted in heavy losses among the enemy forces.







The artillery shelled other gatherings of mercenaries in Rabouaa, Asir province, killing and wounding tens of them, he affirmed, adding that the artillery shelled other mercenaries’ gatherings off Aleeb, killing and wounding tens of them.







The artillery force shelled mercenaries’ gatherings in Shawaeel hilltop in Raboua, he said, adding that the army repelled another infiltration attempt in Azariq front, Dhalea province , killing and wounding tens of them.







