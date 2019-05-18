ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:31:12ص
صدور قرار بتعيين رئيس لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (109) لسنة 2019م بتعيين إبراهيم محمد الوريث، رئيسا لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية والثروات المعدنية .
دعوة ايرانية في مجلس الأمن لإنهاء الوجود الأمريكي العسكري في سوريا فورا
دعا ممثل إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، مجيد تخت روانجي، خلال اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة الأوضاع في إدلب السورية، إلى إنهاء التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا فورا.
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
  Reports
Army inflicts on coalition’s ranks heavy losses over last hours : Report
[19/مايو/2019] PROVINCES, May 19 (Saba) – The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the forces of US-saudi aggression coalition heavy losses in various attacks launched in various war-fronts , a military official told Saba.



The official affirmed that the engineering units ambushed an engineering team for coalition off Sudis killing and wounding 12 mercenaries.



The artillery force shelled groups of mercenaries off Sudis, the official said, adding that other enemy gatherings were targeted in Sawd area using the artillery.



In Jizan, the army foiled an infiltration attempt by mercenaries east of Jahfan, he said, adding that the failed attempt resulted in heavy losses among the enemy forces.



The artillery shelled other gatherings of mercenaries in Rabouaa, Asir province, killing and wounding tens of them, he affirmed, adding that the artillery shelled other mercenaries’ gatherings off Aleeb, killing and wounding tens of them.



The artillery force shelled mercenaries’ gatherings in Shawaeel hilltop in Raboua, he said, adding that the army repelled another infiltration attempt in Azariq front, Dhalea province , killing and wounding tens of them.



AA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان مستمرة في خرق اتفاق الحديدة وغارات للطيران على عدة محافظات
[18/مايو/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 86 مواطناً في جرائم جديدة لطيران العدوان ومرتزقته
[17/مايو/2019]
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
[16/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
