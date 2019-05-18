FM Meets with Deputy Resident Representative of UNICEF [19/مايو/2019] SANAA, May 19 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Saturday met with Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and UNICEF cash transfer officer.



During the meeting, they discussed the activities and performance of the UNICEF office in Yemen and means of enhancing them in order to ensure more efficient and efficient service to citizens.



The meeting also touched upon the project of providing incentives for teachers and the development of work in it, where the minister Sharaf stressed the importance of commitment to provide the monthly incentive estimated at $ 50 per teacher directly and fully without deductions to avoid any problems among the target teachers of the project.



The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of adopting the principle of transparency and the priority of benefiting the Yemeni teacher from any incentives available in light of the systematic economic war launched by the coalition aggression and its mercenaries, especially the non-payment of salaries of state employees.



For his part, the Deputy Resident Representative of UNICEF stressed the commitment to implement all that would contribute to alleviating the suffering of Yemeni citizens, and directing all activities and programs towards this goal as a top priority to serve the purpose of the organization's presence in Yemen.



At the end of the meeting, the Minister Sharaf reaffirmed the keenness of the Government of National Salvation to provide all facilities to the UNICEF office to ensure the success of its tasks.







Saba