ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 19 - مايو - 2019 الساعة 02:31:12ص
صدور قرار بتعيين رئيس لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (109) لسنة 2019م بتعيين إبراهيم محمد الوريث، رئيسا لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية والثروات المعدنية .
دعوة ايرانية في مجلس الأمن لإنهاء الوجود الأمريكي العسكري في سوريا فورا
دعا ممثل إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، مجيد تخت روانجي، خلال اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن الدولي لمناقشة الأوضاع في إدلب السورية، إلى إنهاء التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا فورا.
وزير المالية يدين استهداف العدوان لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي بمحافظة إب
أدان وزير المالية الدكتور رشيد ابولحوم استهداف تحالف العدوان الأمريكي السعودي لمركز رقابة ميتم الجمركي في محافظة إب .
الكرامة يفوز على الأخوه و يتوج بلقب البطولة الرمضانية للكرة الطائرة
توج فريق الكرامة بلقب البطولة الرمضانية الرابعة للكرة الطائرة والتي نظمها نادي الشرطة بالتنسيق مع إتحاد اللعبة بالأمانة.
آخر الأخبار:
انطلاق منافسات مسابقة نادي وحدة صنعاء الثقافية
أمسية رمضانية لأبناء الريادي بعزلة الغربي الاعلي في المحويت 
دعوات للجيش الجزائري للحوار مع المحتجين
الجيش العربي السوري يحبط هجوما للنصرة غرب حماة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
FM Meets with Deputy Resident Representative of UNICEF
[19/مايو/2019] SANAA, May 19 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Saturday met with Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and UNICEF cash transfer officer.

During the meeting, they discussed the activities and performance of the UNICEF office in Yemen and means of enhancing them in order to ensure more efficient and efficient service to citizens.

The meeting also touched upon the project of providing incentives for teachers and the development of work in it, where the minister Sharaf stressed the importance of commitment to provide the monthly incentive estimated at $ 50 per teacher directly and fully without deductions to avoid any problems among the target teachers of the project.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of adopting the principle of transparency and the priority of benefiting the Yemeni teacher from any incentives available in light of the systematic economic war launched by the coalition aggression and its mercenaries, especially the non-payment of salaries of state employees.

For his part, the Deputy Resident Representative of UNICEF stressed the commitment to implement all that would contribute to alleviating the suffering of Yemeni citizens, and directing all activities and programs towards this goal as a top priority to serve the purpose of the organization's presence in Yemen.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister Sharaf reaffirmed the keenness of the Government of National Salvation to provide all facilities to the UNICEF office to ensure the success of its tasks.



Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان مستمرة في خرق اتفاق الحديدة وغارات للطيران على عدة محافظات
[18/مايو/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من 86 مواطناً في جرائم جديدة لطيران العدوان ومرتزقته
[17/مايو/2019]
وزارة الصحة: 77 شهيداً وجريحاُ حصيلة غارات طيران العدوان بالعاصمة صنعاء
[16/مايو/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مديرية حرض
[15/مايو/2019]
سلسلة غارات لطيران العدوان على عدة محافظات واستمرار خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[15/مايو/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by