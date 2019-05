President issues decree to appoint Head of the Geological Survey Authority [19/مايو/2019] SANAA, May 19 (Saba) - The President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Saturday issued the decree No. 109 for the year 2019 appointing Ibrahim Al-Wuraith, as Chairman of the Authority of Geological Survey and Mineral Resources.











AA

Saba